Student-created charity sends medical supplies to the Navajo Nation

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSL TV) — You never know what you’re going to find behind the doors at a storage unit. Mohan Sudabattula and his friends find purpose.

“Whatever little difference we can make, we try,” said Sudabattula.

They’re all students at the University of Utah, but what they see when they open their storage unit in West Valley City reminds them of what they’re hoping to stay involved with after school.

Behind that door are piles of crutches, walkers, wheelchairs and other medical equipment.

It’s all for Project Embrace, a nonprofit Sudabattula started about a year and a half ago.

The idea behind Project Embrace is to bring donated and used medical equipment to those who need it. Sudabattula first thought of the project while volunteering at a hospital.

“I didn’t think this would turn into what it has been now, but here we are; and I’m enjoying every minute of it,” said Sudabattula.

They packed a van full of supplies for their Friday morning trip to the Navajo Nation community of Montezuma Creek. There is a medical clinic there where supplies like those they’re bringing are needed.

“They are actually trying to contemplate, well there are 12 families that we need to help but only one wheelchair. And the fact that that’s even a question is something that does not sit well with any of us,” said Sudabattula.

That’s why, for as much work as this is, to them it’s not that tough.

“The moment we get to shake their hands and hand them off their medical devices, you forget you’re tired,” said Sudabattula. ”Being able to see the patients light up when we give them, like, a shiny new set of aluminum crutches, it’s something that people show off and they get really excited about it because a lot of communities that we end up helping don’t have access to these things.”

Sudabattula said he always wanted to be a doctor. This is another way of helping.

“It’s been a huge community effort and it’s great to finally see it all come together,” he said. “The tribes, the refugee population, the displaced, those that are arguably the most vulnerable in our community need all these things, too.”

