1 seriously hurt in Muskegon County multi-car crash

Posted 3:50 AM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51AM, May 20, 2019

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was seriously injured and a second person suffered minor injuries after a crash involving multiple cars late Sunday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of M-46 and Walker Road in Muskegon Township.

Crews on scene tell us that four vehicles were involved, with two people being taken to a nearby hospital. One only suffered minor injuries and the other person was seriously hurt.

No names are being released at this time and it is not clear what led up to the crash.

We will of course  keep you updated as we learn more.

