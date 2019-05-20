Army veteran’s service momentos stolen from his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich.--Travis Campbell's car was parked outside his job for a couple of weeks, waiting on parts to be fixed. When Campbell went to finish the work, he found several items missing.

So, he immediately rushed inside to check security cameras and there it was, a man seen forcing his car open.

"The cameras that I saw most of everything on were the two here right outside of our service door and on the back of the building I watched him walk off the bus stop and search through all of our property," says Campbell formely an Army sergeant.

The suspect taking his hiking, camping, and biking gear, and a knife set his drill sergeant had given him while serving overseas.

After 13 years of service he says he never thought he would lose them this way.

"It was an expensive knife at the time but it means more to me than what it was actually worth, realistically but it's just stuff I'll probably never get back," Campbell says.

The Wyoming police department is investigating the burglary and officers say they hope to recover some of the items.

"He is a veteran and some of those items are irreplaceable because they have sentimental value to him. So, it's not neccessarily just the value of the items value wise but the sentimental value as well," says LT. Eric Wiler, Wyoming pd.

Campbell says until they're returned he will continue to search for them. But, he hopes that whoever took them will not only return them but learn a lesson.

"If you have it bring back here and return it to me. If not, I hope you can do better in life," says Campbell

The Wyoming police department is currently looking into the matter if you have any information on the incident please call the Police Department or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.