GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Volunteers are needed to help assemble bikes on Monday evening.

The Can’d Aid Foundation & the Perrin Brewing have teamed up for the event. It's being held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Perrin Brewing Company located at 5910 Comstock Park NW in Comstock Park.

