Dan Gilbert starts ballot drive to cut Michigan car premiums

Posted 11:16 AM, May 20, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 23: Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert sits next to former NBA player Charles Oakley prior to the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on February 15, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert is starting a ballot drive as a “failsafe” in case Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don’t enact legislation to cut the country’s highest auto insurance premiums.

Quicken Loans vice president of government affairs Jared Fleisher said Monday that a ballot committee, Citizens for Lower Auto Insurance Rates, will be created this week.

If Gilbert’s group gathers enough voter signatures, the Legislature could approve the initiative and sidestep a veto. The House and Senate have passed differing bills that Whitmer has criticized, though negotiations are ongoing.

Fleisher says it’d be best if legislators and Whitmer enact a law to reduce rates by letting people opt out of mandatory unlimited medical benefits. But he says signature-gathering must begin soon as a backup.

