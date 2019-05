Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Kyle Kirk delivered a 2-run single in the 5th inning and Ben Whiteside pitched a complete game as East Grand Rapids topped Forest Hills Eastern 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.

The game one win clinched a share of the OK Gold title for the Pioneers, a 6-2 win in game two gave East the outright title.

East Grand Rapids (16-1, 31-3) will play at FHE on Wednesday to finish up the three game series.