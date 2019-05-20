Frost advisory issued for Tuesday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s almost safe to plant your gardens, but not quite in the northern areas.

The most recent cold front has dropped temperatures enough for the National Weather Service to issue a Frost Advisory from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the following counties: Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana.

Temperatures in those counties, and further north, could drop into the mid-30’s in some areas. Some early season plants and crops could be damaged if not protected.

Temperatures will warm up again through the week.