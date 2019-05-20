Greenville State Rep. Jim Lower announces run for Congress

GREENVILLE, Mich. (AP) — State Rep. Jim Lower on Monday announced his candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District in Western Michigan.

The announcement came two days after Justin Amash sent a series of tweets faulting President Trump and Attorney General William Barr over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Lower, 30, of Greenville, says he made the announcement earlier than planned after Amash attacked Trump.

Lower calls himself a “pro-Trump, pro-life, pro-jobs, pro-Second Amendment, pro-family values Republican.” He is in his second term in the Michigan House after working as a legislative staffer and political consultant.

Amash, first elected in 2010, won a 2014 primary challenge.