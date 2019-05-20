× Inmates graduate from Calvin College program

IONIA, Mich. — Eighteen prisoners from the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility received associate degrees from Calvin College on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Corrections partnered with the school in 2015 for a program that gives up to 20 inmates a year to earn a degree in ministry management.

On Monday, the latest group of graduates walked across the stage in front of an audience of family members and Calvin staff.

For graduates like Anthony Williams, it’s a shot at something new.

“I had a lot of personal growth throughout my last three years here, one of the things is finding a call and a direction,” Williams said. “Before this degree, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, I didn’t know where I wanted to go in life.

“But now that I have this degree, I have a direction now, I have a calling, I know what I want to do when I get out.”

Todd Cioffi, Calvin’s prison initiative director, says that while the inmates are earning a degree, it benefits the entire state.

“Our hope is that if we can get all successful in this, everyone in Michigan benefits,” Cioffi said. “It makes our prisons safer, it begins to cost less, and for the guys going home, they’re going to be better neighbors and better community builders. So yes, it’s for prisoners, but it’s really for all of us.”