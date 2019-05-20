Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Investigators seek tips on stolen trailer in Branch Co.

Posted 3:17 PM, May 20, 2019, by

ALAGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a trailer that was stolen from a Branch County home.

It was taken between 8:30 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday from a home in the 400 block of Stringtown Road in Alagansee Township, southeast of Coldwater.

It is a black 4-by-8-foot utility trailer with rails around the outside and a mesh ramp that lifts up on the back. The drivers’ side taillight is broken.

Anyone with information on the stolen trailer is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.