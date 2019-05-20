× Investigators seek tips on stolen trailer in Branch Co.

ALAGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a trailer that was stolen from a Branch County home.

It was taken between 8:30 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday from a home in the 400 block of Stringtown Road in Alagansee Township, southeast of Coldwater.

It is a black 4-by-8-foot utility trailer with rails around the outside and a mesh ramp that lifts up on the back. The drivers’ side taillight is broken.

Anyone with information on the stolen trailer is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.