Kindergarten cop slows traffic on GR’s west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six-year-old Solomon Daniels thought cars were going a little too fast down his street, so he and his dad got to work.

Putting an old Halloween costume to good use, Solomon spent the afternoon telling drivers to slow

When he grows up, Solomon wants to be a cop. It’s something his parents say he’s always wanted to do. They try to raise all their children to help others, and this is no different.

Grand Rapids police posted a video of Solomon in action after his dad sent it in. He smiled from ear to ear when he heard the department was proud of him. The video had more than 2,000 views in just a few hours.

 

1 Comment

