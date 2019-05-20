Kindergarten cop slows traffic on GR’s west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six-year-old Solomon Daniels thought cars were going a little too fast down his street, so he and his dad got to work.
Putting an old Halloween costume to good use, Solomon spent the afternoon telling drivers to slow
When he grows up, Solomon wants to be a cop. It's something his parents say he's always wanted to do. They try to raise all their children to help others, and this is no different.
Grand Rapids police posted a video of Solomon in action after his dad sent it in. He smiled from ear to ear when he heard the department was proud of him. The video had more than 2,000 views in just a few hours.
Too Cute
Please be safe, young man.
If he has a partner, I wish he would send him over to Kalamazoo Ave. south of 28th Street. The grown up cops could sure use some help.
Unslaved
If you want to help people, be an EMT or firefighter. If you want to hurt people because they didn’t do what a politician said they have to do, be a cop.
FreeAsAbird
Aww, did the widdle sovereign citizen get a ticket?
Still angry at authorities?
Sorry about your being bottle fed and all.
Loviatar
I’m glad the police aren’t giving him grief and are even encouraging him, because while this is a cute and maybe even effective idea, impersonating an officer of the law is *technically* a crime. While wearing the outfit to trick-or-treat is probably outside of what would constitute that, I’m pretty sure that actually directing traffic is not.