Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memorial Day will be here before we know it, but do you have the decorations to wow your friends at the annual barbeque? Here's an idea that will look patriotic, and everything can be found at the dollar store: Pool Noodle Firecrackers.

Materials:

Pool noodle fireworks

Red or blue pool noodle

Patriotic balloon weights

Ribbon

Hot glue gun

Get complete directions here.