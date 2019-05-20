Meals on Wheels provide meals to promote to health and independence to seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keeping one's independence is something that people value, especially as they age and need more assistance in simple tasks. Meals on Wheels Western Michigan strives to help seniors keep some of their independence by providing nutritious meals for those who aren't able to leave their homes.

Thanks to this program, thousands of seniors in Kent and Allegan Counties know where their next meal is coming from. Plus they establish some friendships with those who deliver.

For more information, head to mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org or call (616)-459-3111.