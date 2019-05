MERRILL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcyclist remains in critical condition after a crash Saturday in Newaygo County.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of M-37 and 11 Mile Avenue. The Newaygo County Undersheriff tells FOX 17 that motorcyclist ran into the back of a pickup truck that was being towed. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition.

As of Monday, the motorcyclist was still in critical condition.