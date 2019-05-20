× Motorcyclist killed in Newaygo County crash

WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday in Newaygo County.

It happened around 2:36 p.m. near the intersection of Echo Drive and Sycamore Road in Wilcox Township, north of White Cloud.

Authorities said the 26-year-old man was thrown off the motorcycle when it left the roadway on the outside of a curve. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.