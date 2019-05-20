Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Motorcyclist killed in Newaygo County crash

Posted 5:07 PM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:10PM, May 20, 2019

WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday in Newaygo County.

It happened around 2:36 p.m. near the intersection of Echo Drive and Sycamore Road in Wilcox Township, north of White Cloud.

Authorities said the 26-year-old man was thrown off the motorcycle when it left the roadway on the outside of a curve. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.