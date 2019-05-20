Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

New wedding & event venue coming to South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- Construction has officially begin on one of the newest event and wedding venues in West Michigan.

Officials broke ground of the Black River Barn last week, which is a first of its kind in South Haven. It's located at the corner of 73rd street and 8th avenue not far from I-196 and the Lakeshore.

The state-of-the art venue and event space is 11,000 square feet and holds up to 400 people.

We spoke to the owners who say the new space will help meet a growing demand for event spaces in the area as many people are booking their events two years in advance.

"It is a new venue we have decided to open up in South Haven and we are really really excited about it, we ultimately decided on a wedding venue slash event venue that will work out pretty much throughout the entire year," said Nicole Slott, Black River Barn Developer and Co-owner.

Black River Barn is expected to be complete in November of 2019, with bookings starting in May of 2020. For more information call 269-888-3256.

