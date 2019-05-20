Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Spectrum Health Comprehensive Stroke Center

Posted 11:10 AM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, May 20, 2019

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, it seems like a good time to talk about what's new in stroke care. Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids is a comprehensive stroke center, which means it has the expertise to treat even the most complex stroke cases at any time fo the day or night.

Dr. Justin Singer, the Director of Vascular Neurosurgery at Spectrum Health, talks about all the advancements in technology and treatments their facility has to treat stroke victims.

Spectrum Health has experts, equipment, and the skill to treat the most complex stroke cases 24/7. Their Comprehensive Stroke Center treats more stroke patients than any other hospital in Michigan.

To learn more about the Spectrum Health's Comprehensive Stroke Center, visit SpectrumHealth.org.

Download the Spectrum Health stroke guide at spectrumhealth.org/strokestrong.

