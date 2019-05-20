Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Total Health Chiropractic gets rid of chronic pain, and heals it for good!

Posted 10:52 AM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, May 20, 2019

Up to 50 percent of U.S. adults suffer from back pain each year. Low back pain is the 2nd most frequent reason for visits to a physician, and the number one cause of limitations in people younger than 45 years of age.

One person that knows that all too well is Dr. Miller with Total Health Chiropractic. He's helped hundreds regain their quality of life by getting rid of their chronic neck and back pain thanks to the DRX 9000.

For those who have frequent neck or back pain, stiffness in the neck or back, limited motion, radiating pain in the arms or lets, or spinal joint pain, consider seeing Dr. Miller and his team for chronic pain relief.

Common Treatments such as drugs, shots, and surgery don't fix the cause of the problem; these treatments only fix the symptoms. When a problem area doesn't get fixed, the condition continues to grow worse.

Dr. Miller wants to make sure you're properly healed and pain-free, which is why Total Health is offering a $49 consultation and examination for eight lucky callers. Appointments are limited, so call (616)-828-0861 to take advantage of this new patient special.

Interested in learning more? Join Dr. Miller and his team for a free Sciatica Seminar on May 21 at 6 p.m.

Schedule an appointment and reserve a set at the seminar online at THChiro.com.

