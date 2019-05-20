Week-long fundraiser for arts non-profit at Five Below

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- This week you have a chance to give back to a local non-profit Arts in Motion which provides arts programming for individuals with disabilities.

The Five Below store located at Centerpointe Mall, 28th Street and East Beltline Road, will be offering shoppers with the flyer 10% off their purchase, which will be donated to Arts in Motion.

The organization provides year-round adaptive programming, performance and exhibit opportunities for our artists.

Click here to download a copy of the flyer.