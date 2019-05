Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- John Valente was drafted by the Tigers in the 21st round in 2018 out of St. Johns.

Valente has struck out just 9 times in 143 at bats this year for the Whitecaps.

Valente was 2-3, with a walk Mondayas West Michigan lost at home to Bowling Green.

Valente has been leading off lately for the Whitecaps and can play multiple infield positions.