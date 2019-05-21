× $1 million winning lottery ticket in Montcalm Co. gets closer to expiration

LANSING, Mich. – Someone in Montcalm County is just a few months away from missing out on a million dollars.

A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at the Pierson Trading Post at 138 South 4th Street in Pierson on September 21, 2018. That ticket is only good for one year after the drawing, but since September 21 is a Saturday, the lucky winner has until September 23 to claim the prize.

The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn: 01-02-11-52-64.

The Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday night is $367 million. The cash option of the jackpot is $228 million.