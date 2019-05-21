Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

$1 million winning lottery ticket in Montcalm Co. gets closer to expiration

Posted 11:16 AM, May 21, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. – Someone in Montcalm County is just a few months away from missing out on a million dollars.

A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at the Pierson Trading Post at 138 South 4th Street in Pierson on September 21, 2018.  That ticket is only good for one year after the drawing, but since September 21 is a Saturday, the lucky winner has until September 23 to claim the prize.

The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn: 01-02-11-52-64.

The Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday night is $367 million. The cash option of the jackpot is $228 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.