Taking advantage of the Grand Outdoors

Grand Rapids, MICH. - Summer is right around the corner which makes it the perfect time to enjoy the warmer weather getting outside! Experience GR launched new videos called the "Grand Outdoors" showcasing all the great activities you can get into outside around the city.

Fishing, biking, and kayaking are just a few of the options when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors in West Michigan. There are plenty of resources with Experience GR to help get you set up and ready to tackle all things outdoors. It's time to get out and enjoy!