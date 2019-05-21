Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

ArtPrize announces Project 1 Exhibition locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize Project 1 launches later this year and organizers have announced the locations throughout the city.

“We’re excited to come alongside neighborhoods and partners in the community that have prioritized the arts as a way to bring people together,” said Jori Bennett, ArtPrize Executive Director. “We are looking forward to celebrating artists and our city, and encouraging visitors to experience the city in new ways during Project 1.”

Locations include: Martin Luther King Park, Tanglefoot, as well as downtown Grand Rapids.

“We’re a city with a rich history and legacy of public art that lifts up our community,” said City Manager Mark Washington, who serves on the ArtPrize Board of Directors. “Making sure the world-class installations of Project 1 are in all three city wards is an important and thoughtful approach to engage and invite the world to experience our diverse community.”

Organizers say the exhibition will run from September 7 through October 27.

Project 1 will offer several events, volunteer opportunities and education programs.

For more information click here. 

