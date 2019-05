× Battle Creek police searching for missing boy with autism

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing child who has autism.

Police say 10-year-old Gabriel was last seen near the intersection of Minges Creek Place and Glenn Cross Road. He was wearing a gray coat, jeans and black tennis shoes that light up.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or 911.