Bob Evans stroganoff pasta recalled due to lack of inspection

WASHINGTON — An Ohio-based company is recalling approximately 527 pounds of beef pasta products.

BEF Foods, Inc. is recalling 18-ounce sealed plastic trays containing Bob Evans beef stroganoff pasta produced on May 3 with a use by date of July 2, 2019. There will also be a timestamp ranging between 15:00 and 18:37 on the tray seal.

The products were sold in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.

A recall was issued after it was determined the product was produced without receiving a federal inspection.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the food, but people who purchased the product are urged to throw it away or return it to where it was purchased.

