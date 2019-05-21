Enjoy the great outdoors in total comfort with Sunspace’s 4-season rooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone wants to enjoy the great outdoors when summer rolls around, but what if there was a way to enjoy outdoor spaces with no bugs, no worries about rain, and in total comfort?

Sunspace of West Michigan can do just that, specializing in three and four season rooms that merge the backyard with the home to create a space with the benefits of each. They even can create decks and patios that can withstand the elements and the test of time.

Todd went over to their showroom to see all the features available in order to make the best of outdoor space.

Sunspace West Michigan is located at 4625 Clyde Park Avenue South West in Wyoming.

Visit them online at Sunspacewestmichigan.com or call (616)-249-8712.