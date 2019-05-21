Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Enjoy the great outdoors in total comfort with Sunspace’s 4-season rooms

Posted 11:33 AM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, May 21, 2019

Everyone wants to enjoy the great outdoors when summer rolls around, but what if there was a way to enjoy outdoor spaces with no bugs, no worries about rain, and in total comfort?

Sunspace of West Michigan can do just that, specializing in three and four season rooms that merge the backyard with the home to create a space with the benefits of each. They even can create decks and patios that can withstand the elements and the test of time.

Todd went over to their showroom to see all the features available in order to make the best of outdoor space.

Sunspace West Michigan is located at 4625 Clyde Park Avenue South West in Wyoming.

Visit them online at Sunspacewestmichigan.com or call (616)-249-8712.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.