Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Crews knock down attic fire at house in Cedar Springs

Posted 9:39 PM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:43PM, May 21, 2019

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich.  —  Firefighters knocked down a house fire around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday night in Cedar Springs, and there were no injuries reported.

At least, not to humans. A neighbor told FOX 17 at the scene a cat may not have gotten out of the two-story home, but that was not confirmed.

Smoke pours out of the attic of a house on Solon Street NE in Cedar Springs, 5-21-2019.

The fire broke out around 8:22 p.m. in the 500 block of Solon Street SE. That is east of Division Avenue.

Firefighters gave no preliminary indication what may’ve started the fire, which was visible in the attic by the time Kent County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived on the scene moments later. It appeared to be an old farmhouse.

Kent County Dispatch Authority said Kent City and Solon Township fire departments responded to the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.