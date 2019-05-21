Crews knock down attic fire at house in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Firefighters knocked down a house fire around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday night in Cedar Springs, and there were no injuries reported.

At least, not to humans. A neighbor told FOX 17 at the scene a cat may not have gotten out of the two-story home, but that was not confirmed.

The fire broke out around 8:22 p.m. in the 500 block of Solon Street SE. That is east of Division Avenue.

Firefighters gave no preliminary indication what may’ve started the fire, which was visible in the attic by the time Kent County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived on the scene moments later. It appeared to be an old farmhouse.

Kent County Dispatch Authority said Kent City and Solon Township fire departments responded to the scene.