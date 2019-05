OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man died Monday evening in an accident on a family farm.

Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast says they were called at about 7:15 p.m. to the farm in the 4600 block of south 44th Avenue, which is just east of Stony Lake. The man, Gary Mills, 64, had apparently been trying to use a tractor to open some other farm equipment. The tractor flipped over, trapping Mills. He was pronounced dead at the scene.