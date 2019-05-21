Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPD officer returns from 300-mile unity ride

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police officer has returned home after completing a 300-mile bicycle ride to honor fallen officers.

Chad VanDam was one of nearly 2,600 officers who completed the four-day ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C.

“Someone has to ride for all these officers, and whether it’s me or the guy I’m riding next to, we all know the reason why we’re there, and it gets us through the physical pains we feel every day,” VanDam said.

The annual event started in 1997 with just 18 officers participating. This year, the ride had thousands of participants and raised over $2.5 million for the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Foundation.

VanDam says that even though getting through the journey is difficult, it’s important to see it through.

“The training is kind of hard, but once you get out there, no matter what the weather – we`ve had years of sleet, hail, a lot of years of rain, warm temperatures – you`ve just got to kind of dig deep and realize why you’re riding, to honor that person that died in the line of duty. And to me, it’s a no brainer, it carries you through,” he said.

