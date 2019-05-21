Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kalamazoo woman arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

Posted 1:26 PM, May 21, 2019, by

Shannon Moore

COLDWATER, Mich. – A Kalamazoo woman has been arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a child.

Michigan State Police say that Shannon Moore, 35, was arrested Friday on charges of CSC, 1st degree, Child Sexually Abusive Activity, and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.  Investigators say they suspect Moore of sexually assaulting a child, creating a video recording of the activity and sharing the the videos with others online.

Police say the arrest was made thanks to a Cybertip from the National Center for the Missing and Exploited Children. They were able to identify and rescue three children who were allegedly victims of Moore.

Investigators say there may be at least one other suspect in this case.

