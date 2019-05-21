Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Land deals, jobs plan tied to new Detroit car plant approved

Posted 2:37 PM, May 21, 2019, by

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler can move forward with plans to build a new, $1.6 million assembly plant on Detroit’s eastside and invest $900 million to retool and modernize another.

The Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved land deals and community benefits agreements tied to the project. They include a four-week exclusive window Detroit residents will have to apply for jobs at the facilities once laid-off workers and temporary employees are considered.

Fiat Chrysler expects to add 4,950 new jobs — mostly on the assembly line.

The company is getting tax breaks and 215 acres (87 hectares) of adjacent land the city had to acquire. The land deals are about $108 million, with Detroit and the state splitting it about equally.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.