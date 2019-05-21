Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Lawsuit filed against Newaygo County deputies for excessive force, denial of medical treatment

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. – Newaygo County is facing a lawsuit that claims sheriff’s deputies used excessive force and denied an inmate medical treatment.

Bernard Stout was arrested in May 2018 after an argument with his girlfriend.  In the lawsuit, Stout claims that while he was being taken to the jail, Deputy Justin Visser stopped and threw Stout to the ground and stomped on his shoulder while he was still handcuffed.

Over the course of the next three months while at the jail, Stout claims he complained about shoulder pain from the incident, but Lt. John Borgman and other jail personnel refused to get him treatment.

The lawsuit claims Stout had a shattered shoulder and ended up needing surgery.

Stout is seeking $75,000 in damages.

 

