Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Mattawan students donating art to help those in need

Posted 4:38 PM, May 21, 2019, by

Art projects Mattawan Middle School students are putting up for auction to raise money for people in need.

MATTAWAN, Mich. — Art students at Mattawan Middle School are using their skills to help the less fortunate, one piece of work at a time.

The project started with an idea from art teacher Kevin Hamman.

“Mr. Hamman just gave us an art project to do and explained how to do it and just said, ‘well if you guys want to, we can put it on eBay,” seventh grader Tessa Podd said.

The students jumped on the opportunity and agreed to donate their projects to an auction, with the proceeds being split among several local organizations that help people in need of food, clothing, school supplies and other services.

“It feels good to know that you’re helping someone,” seventh grader Alexis Wild said.

The students say they hope their efforts will inspire others to help those in need.

“Try to help the homeless people, because they’re homeless people too and they matter, and just a little thing can go a longer way,” Podd said.

So far, the project has raised over $800.

All the proceeds benefit several local organizations like a food pantry and the Boys and Girls Club of America. To bid on any of the pieces in the auction, visit Mattawan Consolidated Schools’ website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.