× Mattawan students donating art to help those in need

MATTAWAN, Mich. — Art students at Mattawan Middle School are using their skills to help the less fortunate, one piece of work at a time.

The project started with an idea from art teacher Kevin Hamman.

“Mr. Hamman just gave us an art project to do and explained how to do it and just said, ‘well if you guys want to, we can put it on eBay,” seventh grader Tessa Podd said.

The students jumped on the opportunity and agreed to donate their projects to an auction, with the proceeds being split among several local organizations that help people in need of food, clothing, school supplies and other services.

“It feels good to know that you’re helping someone,” seventh grader Alexis Wild said.

The students say they hope their efforts will inspire others to help those in need.

“Try to help the homeless people, because they’re homeless people too and they matter, and just a little thing can go a longer way,” Podd said.

So far, the project has raised over $800.

All the proceeds benefit several local organizations like a food pantry and the Boys and Girls Club of America. To bid on any of the pieces in the auction, visit Mattawan Consolidated Schools’ website.