Meijer opens new store in Fremont

FREMONT, Mich. – The residents of Fremont now have a Meijer Supercenter for shopping.

Meijer, along with local dignitaries, cut the ribbon on the new store Tuesday morning. The store marks the 246th Meijer supercenter in six states. It is one of five new Meijer stores opening this year.

The store is now open 24 hours a day. The next day it will be closed is Christmas.