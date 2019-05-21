× Michigan’s Adventure opens Saturday for the season

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Summer always “unofficially” begins Memorial Day Weekend, and in West Michigan, that also means the opening of the state’s largest amusement and water park.

Michigan’s Adventure opens Saturday, May 25th for the season. On May 26 and 27, the park will hold their 15th annual Tribute to the Armed Forces and give free admission to active and retired U.S. military personnel. They can also purchase discounted tickets for up to six members of their immediate family. (A valid military ID is required.)

Students from around the state will get a visit to the park on Wednesday, May 22 for Physics Day, a day when they can learn about and perform physics experiments on roller coasters.