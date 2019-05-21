Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. ArtPrize is changing things up this year. Organizers have revealed where the Inaugural Project 1 will pop up this fall: Martin Luther King Junior Park, Tanglefoot and downtown Grand Rapids will all host large-scale installations and performances.

The theme this year is "Crossed Lines," focusing on how boundaries impact a sense of belonging. Project 1 runs from September 7- October 27.

Performances and community events will take place at all three installation sites on Saturdays during the seven-week exhibition.

2. If you're looking for a good reason to get out for lunch, there are a ton of food trucks that will be set up at Calder Plaza.

It's part of the weekly Kickin' It At Calder series which is every Tuesday and Wednesday through the end of August. There will be a ton of food trucks lined up from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. The trucks will rotate in and out every week.

3. The Donut Conspiracy announced the grand opening date for its new location in Grandville. The bakery will open on Rivertown Parkway on Friday.

Customers will be able to sample their signature flavored donut holes, and there will be giveaways throughout the day.

This is one of two new locations. They also plan to open a store on Cascade Road in Cascade Township later this year.

4. Little Caesars is joining the plant-based protein trend with a pizza topped with non-meat sausage, calling it the Impossible Supreme Pizza.

It's made with meatless sausage from Impossible Foods. To start, it will be available in Florida, New Mexic, and Washington STate.

The company says they plan to test the product for about four weeks before deciding whether to roll out the product to more places.

Makers of the non-meat sausage said last month that it's running out of the product because the demand for its patties is so high.

Impossible serves about 7,000 locations, and that figure is expected to at least double this year as Burger King makes its Impossible Whopper available nationally.

5. If you'd like to spice up your morning cup of coffee, or maybe your kid's school lunch, listen up. There's a new type of milk hitting store shelves this month, a Snickers and Twix flavored milk.

Each bottle has 14 grams of protein, but 41 grams of sugar. That's about 10 more grams than the American Heart Association suggests per day.

The bottles will cost about $2.50.