Overlanding; Camping outdoors in comfort & convenience

Camping season is here, and "roughing it" can go in many different directions these days. For campers who don't mind sleeping outside, but aren't a fan of being right on the ground, overlanding is the perfect option.

The experts at Bill and Paul's Sporthause walked us through the history of overlanding and what makes it so unique.

Overlanding is originally an Australian term used by cattle farmers driving their cattle across long distances in the early 1900s, packing everything they needed to live on with them while traveling. Obviously, the meaning of "overlanding" in 1900 isn't the same as the meaning in 2019, but the origins are similar to the camping style it represents.

Overlanding is an activity that's gotten very popular in the last 10 years. Many outdoor companies have moved away from backpacking and lightweight equipment; overlanding allows campers to be comfortable by being able to take anything they need with them while still being able to go off the beaten path and not be restricted to a tiny campsite.

Overlanding allows campers to not sleep on the cold, hard ground. An overlander provides the comfort of sleeping in a bed, without touching the ground. Plus, space underneath provides storage space for any amenities that otherwise wouldn't fit in a backpack.

