2 sent to the hospital following overnight shooting

ROBINSON TWP. — Two people were sent to the hospital after suffering injuries in an overnight shooting.

Just before 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 14000 block of 108th Avenue, north of Sleeper Street.

Authorities say a 43-year-old man from Ravenna and a 57-year-old man from Robinson Township both suffered gunshot wounds. They were transported to a Muskegon area hospital by ambulance; no word on the severity of their injuries just yet.

The sheriff’s office says there are currently no outstanding suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.