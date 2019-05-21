Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2 sent to the hospital following overnight shooting

Posted 5:15 AM, May 21, 2019

ROBINSON TWP. — Two people were sent to the hospital after suffering injuries in an overnight shooting.

Just before 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 14000 block of 108th Avenue, north of Sleeper Street.

Authorities say a 43-year-old man from Ravenna and a 57-year-old man from Robinson Township both suffered gunshot wounds. They were transported to a Muskegon area hospital by ambulance; no word on the severity of their injuries just yet.

The sheriff’s office says there are currently no outstanding suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.

