Two teens injured in motorcycle crash

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two teens were injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa County.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Butternut Drive at 152nd Avenue.

Ottawa County deputies say the boys were riding a 1997 Honda cafe-style motorcycle northbound on Butternut when the driver lost control and left the east side of the roadway. Both boys were thrown from the motorcycle and injured.

The driver, a 14-year-old, was flown to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital by Aero Med and is in stable condition. He is said to have regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital. The passenger, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He is also reported in stable condition.

Deputies say both boys were wearing helmets, but neither were licensed to drive. The motorcycle belongs to the older brother of the 14-year-old.

Identities have not been released.