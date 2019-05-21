Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Wedding Hacks; Unique gifts and trends for the big day

Posted 11:28 AM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, May 21, 2019

Spring and summer are big times for couples to get married! For brides and grooms-to-be looking for something different and unique for the big day, lifestyle expert Sherri French from Capital M Moms stopped by to share the latest trends.

Trend #1: New options in décor and personalization – from bridal shower to wedding day

Chicago Factory- Custom wedding signs and home decor.

Established Date Wedding Welcome Sign (GP1335)

Established Date Wedding Welcome Sign

MarryMe.com- Table decor for the wedding reception.

Premium Plastic Gold Dot Champagne Flutes

Premium Plastic Gold Dot Champagne Flutes

Ellie & Piper- Decorations to make the party a bit more lively.

BRIDAL PARTY HEADBANDS - PARTY PACK

BRIDAL PARTY HEADBANDS - PARTY PACK

Trend #2: Eco-conscious weddings

Paper Culture- Order wedding invitations that are environmentally friendly. Ever order made results in the business planting a tree.

Save the Date Cards

Modern Save the Date Cards

Trend #3: Bridesmaids gowns that you will wear again, and won’t break the bank

Lulus

Heavenly Hues Burgundy Maxi Dress

Heavenly Hues Burgundy Maxi Dress

Trend #4: Find a unique way to document your wedding day

Michigan Wedding Painter – Trisha Strickland

Art by Trisha Strickland

For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.

