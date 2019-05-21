Wedding Hacks; Unique gifts and trends for the big day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring and summer are big times for couples to get married! For brides and grooms-to-be looking for something different and unique for the big day, lifestyle expert Sherri French from Capital M Moms stopped by to share the latest trends.

Trend #1: New options in décor and personalization – from bridal shower to wedding day

Chicago Factory- Custom wedding signs and home decor.

MarryMe.com- Table decor for the wedding reception.

Ellie & Piper- Decorations to make the party a bit more lively.

Trend #2: Eco-conscious weddings

Paper Culture- Order wedding invitations that are environmentally friendly. Ever order made results in the business planting a tree.

Trend #3: Bridesmaids gowns that you will wear again, and won’t break the bank

Lulus

Trend #4: Find a unique way to document your wedding day

Michigan Wedding Painter – Trisha Strickland

For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.