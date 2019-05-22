Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

A thousand dollar fine for fireworks used outside of legal holiday window

Posted 4:48 PM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47PM, May 22, 2019

MICHIGAN-Fireworks sales have been in full swing since late April but this year the dates you can use them this year are different. New statewide rules are limiting the number of days they can legally be set off.

The new measure was signed into law in December, reducing the number of days fireworks can be used in Michigan from 30 to 12. Doing so out of the allowed holiday window could mean a thousand dollar fine.

The bills were put in place after constant complaints from communities across the state about fireworks being shot off at all hours.

"For the last several years it's been the day of the holiday, the national holiday, the day before and the day after. This year it's more centered on the days that people actually want to shoot the fireworks, which will be the Saturday or Sunday of the weekend," says Scott Redman of Pro Fireworks.

He tells FOX17 that business hasn't slowed even though that was part of the law's intention. Redman says it is an answer to concerns from many across the state.

"I think the change is probably for the good of the people who don't shoot fireworks but on the same hand the people that do shoot fireworks are shooting on optimal nights," Redman says.

There are 13 Pro Fireworks stores you can buy from in the state. You can find more on the store here. But, remember to avoid that thousand dollar fine this Memorial Day weekend, you can only use fireworks on Saturday and Sunday until 11:45 pm.

For the Fourth of July you get a week: June 29th to July 5th, For Labor Day-August 31st to September 1st, and New Year's Eve-Decemeber 31st to January 1st until 1:00am.

