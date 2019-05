JENISON, Mich. — After more than a full season of construction, Cottonwood Drive is open to through traffic between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road.

The project, begun in June 2018, was delayed by a work stoppage in September, the result of a dispute between an engineers union and members of a contractors association.

There was more to be done than just replacing the road. The water main beneath the road was replaced, along with associated connections and drains.