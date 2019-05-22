Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Countryside Greenhouse teaches us how to correctly plant tomatoes

Posted 12:17 PM, May 22, 2019, by

Memorial Day weekend is a popular time to purchase flowers from a local greenhouse and plant them in the yard, and that includes tomato plants! Before planting, you should probably know what the way most of us plant tomatoes may be the wrong way to do it.

While Todd went to Countryside Greenhouse to learn more about their upcoming Memorial Day sale, he also learned how to professionally plant a tomato plant in order to grow the best produce this summer.

Countryside Greenhouse is located at 9050 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale.

Take a look at their inventory at countrysidegreenhouse.com or follow them on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.