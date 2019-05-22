Death of Muskegon Co. inmate ruled ‘natural’

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The death of a Muskegon County Jail inmate last month has been determined to be from natural causes.

Paul Bulthouse, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 4, and was pronounced dead a short time later. He had been brought to the jail in March for a probation violation. He had been held in a single person observation area, designed for detoxification, according to the sheriff’s office.

The autopsy report was issued Tuesday to the sheriff and to Bulthouse’s family. The report says that the cause of death was Status epilepticus, which is an epileptic seizure. The report also said that Bulthouse also suffered from high blood pressure and heart disease, and also chronic alcohol use.