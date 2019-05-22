Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

DeVos family won’t back Rep. Amash in primary

Amash

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids) in Washington, D.C. 5/21/19

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Members of the politically powerful DeVos family are no longer financially backing a Michigan congressman who is the first Republican on Capitol Hill to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Nick Wasmiller, spokesman for the DeVos family’s RDV Corp., said Wednesday family members haven’t made campaign contributions five-term Rep. Justin Amash this political cycle and have no plans to do so.

He says the decision is unrelated to Amash’s recent statements about Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

Wasmiller says family members have increasing concerns about a “lack of representation” for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District and an “inability to advance efforts connected to important policy matters.”

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos halted all her political spending while in Trump’s Cabinet.

