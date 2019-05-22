Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Dr. Bitner discusses mental health management at next Doctor Dialogue

Posted 11:11 AM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, May 22, 2019

If we make a list of things that make you stressed, you'd be stressed by the time you were done reading it! How do we go about finding balance and in the big picture, how does it all affect our health?

Nationally recognized menopause specialist, Dr. Diana Bitner, along with psychotherapist Anya Nyson, LMSW, talk about what women can do to mentally improve their health each day.

At the upcoming Doctor Dialogue: Healthy Aging In An Unhealthy World, menopause specialists from Spectrum Health will help manage the signs and symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Calvin College Prince Conference Center.

To register for the event or learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org/doctor-dialogue.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

Read more stories like this on Dr. Bitner's Blog.

