Enjoy a Memorial Day weekend getaway at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is the perfect place to go for a family getaway, and Memorial Weekend gives families some extra time to play.

On Friday and Saturday, enjoy story time with Nokomis and watch some family movies. Also, be sure to visit the activity room to make an Uncle Sam popsicle stick craft and play patriotic bingo.

Starting May 27, everyone can Splash Into Summer! Mondays through Thursdays until June 27, room rates will start at $99 a night. Waterpark passes for those registered in the room and soft serve ice cream cones will be included.

Plus for those who want to come just for the day, starting on June 3 visitors can get $10 off all regular priced day passes. To get more information, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Multi-platinum 90s rockers Collective Soul will bring their mainstream sound to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on June 14, with special guest Gin Blossoms.

Collective Soul has a catalog of #1 hits and has helped sonically define alternative rock as more focused and energized. The Gin Blossoms grabbed music lovers attention with hits like "Follow You Down", "Allison Road" and "Until I Fall Away." They've sold more than five million records.

Soaring Eagle's outdoor venue has been voted one of America's Best Outdoor Venues by CMA. It's a really cool and intimate place to see a show like Sugarland on June 28 with special guest Eli Young Band.

Sugarland features the Grammy Award Winning pair of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush. Experience their refreshing musical visions while staying true to their authentic sound. The Eli Young Band is known for being very unique in the modern country world; a band of brothers that play their own instruments, write their own songs and cling fast to their Texas roots.

For more information on these shows, or to book a room head to retreatatsoaringeagle.com.