“Lights, Camera, Rock and Roll” highlights music photography of Paul Jendrasiak

For over 25 years, Michigan native Paul Jendrasiak has used two things to create a collection of incredible art: a camera and a pit pass. He's chronicled hundreds of musical performers as they made their way through Michigan, and now his collection is now being showcased at a new exhibit at the Muskegon Art Museum titled Lights, Camera, Rock and Roll.

Jendrasiak stopped by the Morning Mix to talk more about his exhibit, and the stories behind some of the photos.

Lights, Camera, Rock 'n' Roll: The Music Photography of Paul Jendrasiak will be on display at Muskegon Museum of Art now through September 1.

There'll be an opening reception on May 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the Ernest and Marjorie Cooper Gallery. Jendrasiak will be giving a talk on music photography and the photos featured in the exhibition at 7 p.m. in the museum auditorium.

