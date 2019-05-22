× Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Calhoun Co. crash

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was killed after being thrown from his vehicle in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Calhoun County.

It happened around 4:52 a.m. near the intersection of Clarendon and County Line roads in Clarendon Township, near Homer.

Authorities said 23-year-old Dustin Dillenbeck was ejected from his vehicle in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information on what caused the crash wasn’t immediately available.